Child Trafficking: Police Rescue Two Babies, Pregnant Teenager In Ebonyi

The police on Monday rescued two newborn babies and a pregnant teenager from suspected child traffickers in Ebonyi State.

Also rescued was a pregnant teenager who was allegedly taken from Cross River State to Lagos for sale.

Police spokesperson, Loveth Odah, told newsmen that the babies were rescued by a team of local vigilantes and the Ebubeagu Security Network in Abakiliki.

A certain suspected child trafficker named Imaobong Akpan was also arrested during the rescue operation. Upon interrogation, Imaobong confessed to the crime, saying this was her second attempt at transporting children for sale.

Speaking further on the development, Ms Odah said the suspected trafficker and her victims were intercepted on the ‘boundary’ between Abi Local Government Area of Cross River and Abaomege axis in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi.

“They were intercepted during a search by the local vigilantes in the area who alerted the police,” the deputy superintendent of police stated.

She disclosed that the two babies were concealed in bags by the suspected trafficker, the baby girls were less than a week and two weeks old respectively.

According to Ms Odah, “The babies have been taken to an Intensive Care Unit of the Alex-Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, for proper medical care.

“After the medical care, the babies will be transferred to the Ministry of Women Affairs to take care of them, while investigations will continue.”

Ms Odah said the Commissioner of Police, Garba Aliyu, has vowed to ensure that those involved were made to feel the full weight of the law.

The commissioner while thanking the vigilantes and members of Ebubeagu, urged security operatives to be very vigilant as to ensure that child trafficker and other criminals are totally ousted from Ebonyi State.