Magodo Residents Protest Invasion By ‘Land Grabbers’

Channels Television  
Updated November 24, 2021

Residents of Magodo Phase 1 Gateway Zone have embarked on a protest over the invasion of their estate by suspected land grabbers.

The residents on Wednesday trooped out in protest and displayed placards with various inscriptions calling on the state government to rescue them from intruders

They also sang songs of solidarity demanding that intruders should leave Gateway zone.

According to the residents, the land grabbers are trying to build up the Wetland and have pulled down a fence protecting the estate.

