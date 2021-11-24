Two Killed As Vehicles Plunge Into River In Ogun

Two people lost their lives on Wednesday when two vehicles had a head-on collision and plunged into a river around the Ososa Bridge on the Ijebu-Ode-Sagamu Expressway.

The Ogun State Sector Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed the death of the victims in a statement.

FRSC Public Education Officer in Ogun, Florence Okpe, said seven persons were involved in the accident which left two dead and another injured.

“One person was injured and unfortunately two persons were dead in the accident which involved two vehicles with registration numbers SMK-08HK – a Toyota Camry car, and MUS-370GV – a Lexus RX 330 Jeep,” she said.

The accident was said to have been caused by the excessive speed that led to the head-on collision.

While the injured victim has been taken to the State Hospital in Ijebu Ode, the dead victims have been deposited at the mortuary of the medical facility.

The FRSC sector command spokeswoman explained that a heavy capacity crane was deployed to the scene to recover the crashed vehicles from the river.

She reiterated the call by the Sector Commander, Ahmed Umar, for road users to always exercise caution, especially when approaching a bridge.

“He also commiserated with the family of the crash victims and enjoined them to contact FRSC Ijebu-Ode for more information,” Okpe added.