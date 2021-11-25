Families Of Five Slain Policemen In Zamfara Get N5.136m Cheque

Families of five policemen who died while in active service have been presented cheques in the sum of N5,136,000 in Zamfara State.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Ayuba Elkanah, presented the cheques to the next of kins of the slain policemen on Thursday at the Police Headquarters in Gusau, the state capital.

He explained that the gesture was part of the welfare scheme of the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, to officers and men of the Force.

READ ALSO: FG Begins Review Of NOSDRA To Mete Stiffer Penalties For Oil Spillage

While presenting the cheques to the beneficiaries, Elkanah thanked the police chief for the gesture which he said was aimed at alleviating the sufferings faced by families of police personnel who died in service.

He described the gesture as timely, saying it would serve as a morale booster to officers and men of the Force to redouble their commitment in the ongoing fight against criminal elements in the country.

The police commissioner appealed to the beneficiaries to utilise the money judiciously, saying the command had received similar cheques from the Inspector General of Police five times and presented the same to the beneficiaries in the last three months alone.

One of the beneficiaries, Usman Musa, who spoke on behalf of the other benefiting families, thanked the police chief for the gesture and promised to use the money judiciously as advised.