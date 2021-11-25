Five Major Ways In Which Violence Against Women And Girls Manifest Itself

Every year, the world celebrates International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on November 25, as stipulated by the United Nations.

The premise of the day is to raise awareness of the fact that women around the world are subject to rape, domestic violence, and other forms of violence.

Also, one of the aims of the day is to highlight that the scale and true nature of the issue is often hidden.

This year, the theme is “Orange the World: End Violence against Women Now!”.

To raise awareness, this year’s colour is Orange which is said to represent a brighter future free of violence against women and girls.

According to UN Women, nearly one in three women have been abused in their lifetime.

In times of crises, the numbers rise, as seen during the COVID-19 pandemic and recent humanitarian crises, conflicts and climate disasters.

A new report from UN Women, based on data from 13 countries since the pandemic, shows that 2 in 3 women reported that they or a woman they know experienced some form of violence and are more likely to face food insecurity.

Only one in 10 women said that victims would go to the police for help.

Below is a list of five major ways by which Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) manifests itself.

In general terms, VAWG manifests itself in physical, sexual, and psychological forms, encompassing:

1. Intimate partner violence (battering, psychological abuse, marital rape, femicide).

2. Sexual violence and harassment (rape, forced sexual acts, unwanted sexual advances, child sexual abuse, forced marriage, street harassment, stalking, cyber-harassment).

3. Human trafficking (slavery, sexual exploitation).

4. Female genital mutilation; and

5. Child marriage.

VAWG is one of the most widespread, persistent, and devastating human rights violations in our world today remains largely unreported due to the impunity, silence, stigma, and shame surrounding it.

While pervasive, gender-based violence is not inevitable. It can and must be prevented. Stopping this violence starts with believing survivors, adopting comprehensive and inclusive approaches that tackle the root causes, transform harmful social norms, and empower women and girls.

The UN Women notes that with survivor-centred essential services across policing, justice, health, and social sectors, and sufficient financing for the women’s rights agenda, the world can end gender-based violence.