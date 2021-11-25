Manchester United Reach Deal With Ralf Rangnick Over Managerial Position

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Ralf Rangnick to take over as new interim manager.

Rangnick will be taking over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who was relieved of his position following a humbling 4-1 defeat by Watford, at Vicarage Road, with the club being in an unfamiliar eighth position in the league table.

The German had been part of a short-list of experienced managers inclusive of (current PSG manager) Mauricio Pochettino, (former Barcelona coach) Ernesto Valverde. Rudi Garcia, Lucien Favre, marked to take over at Carrington Road.

An agreement has been said to be reached with Rangnick, which will see him take up the interim role and remain at the club for two years beyond the end of the season on a consultancy basis.

Despite this deal, Michael Carrick is still expected to be in charge for Sunday’s Premier League clash against in-form Chelsea.

Carrick has been placed on a temporary charge of United after the axing of the Norwegian legend.

Lokomotiv Moscow are yet to dissolve Rangnick’s contract, although the English giants are understood to not see this as a hindrance to landing the former R.B Leipzig boss.

Rangnick has been touted as the “Godfather of German football, “where he helped to shape the forward defending style commonly employed by Jurgen Klopp’s men, Liverpool; whereby the team, after losing possession, immediately attempts to win back possession.