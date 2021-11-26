Advertisement

Burial Service Holds In Yola For Slain Brigadier-General, Four Other Soldiers

Updated November 26, 2021
Brigadier-General Zirkushu Dzarma and four other soldiers were buried in Yola, Adamawa state on November 26, 2021.
The burial service of Brigadier-General Zirkushu Dzarma and four other soldiers who died fighting against Boko Haram terrorists was held on Friday at the Saint Stephen’s Protestant Church in Yola, Adamawa State.

The names of the other late soldiers are: Major Luka Barde, Lance Corporal Simon Solomon, Pte. Chagumeji Victor and Pte. Danyaro Umar.

Dignitaries at the funeral included the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Deputy-Governor of Adamawa State, Crowther Seth, and heads of security agencies in the state.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Farouk Yahaya, was also expected at the ceremony but was yet to arrive as of the time of this reporting.

The soldiers are to be buried at the military cemetery of 23 brigade of the Nigerian Army in Yola.

‘Fallen heroes’

The soldiers were killed on November 13 during a fierce encounter with terrorists in Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno State.

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum described the soldiers as fallen heroes for what he called “their supreme sacrifices to the Nigerian Nation”.

A file photo of late Brigadier-General Dzarma Zirkusu.
He added that “the people of Borno will remain forever grateful to them and all fallen heroes, and will remain fully supported of gallant troops currently operating in front lines”.

President Muhammadu Buhari also expressed sadness over the deaths.

Nigeria’s North-East has been rocked by an insurgency that has lasted for more than a decade.

The conflict has led to thousand of death and the displacement of millions.



