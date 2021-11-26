FG Will Follow International Standards In Fighting Banditry, Terrorism – Malami

The Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami on Friday said the Federal Government will follow international standards in fighting banditry, terrorism, and other criminal activities in the country.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court Abuja had earlier proscribed bandit groups as terrorists, specifically noting that the activities of Yan Bindiga and Yan Ta’adda bandit groups, constitute acts of terrorism.

The ruling followed an ex parte motion the Federal Government filed through the Federal Ministry of Justice.

Malami in a statement by his media aide, by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, reiterated the Federal Government’s determination to crush banditry.

He said the government’s commitment has remained unwavering following the recent court ruling that designated bandits’ groups as terrorists’ organisations.

According to him, the declaration is a demonstration of the determination of the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and indeed the Federal Government in doing things in accordance with the rule of law.

“The development is a pointer to the commitment of the Federal Government to adhere to the international standards in respecting the rules of engagement in the fight against terrorism, separatists’ organisations, insurgency and banditry in the country,” Malami was quoted as saying.

By the declaration, Malami said the Muhammadu Buhari administration has taken bold steps to deal ruthlessly with all terrorist groups and their sponsors in order to bring a lasting solution to the myriad of insecurity challenges in the country.

In achieving peace across the country, he explained that there would be a collaboration with relevant government agencies including security operatives to do the needful to take full advantage of this declaration.

The Minister also said the government will gazette and publish the proscription order.