Gunmen Abduct Principal, Four Others In Ondo State

Gunmen have kidnapped a principal, Joshua Adeyemi, alongside four other persons along the Auga/Ise-Akoko Road in Akoko North-East Local Government Area of the state.

Adeyemi, the principal of Auga Community Grammar School, was abducted together with his vice, Ifedayo Yesufu, and three other teachers in the school at gunpoint.

The incident happened on Thursday afternoon as the victims, who were travelling in a Toyota Corolla, were rounded up and taken into the forest by the attackers.

Channels Television gathered that one of the victims – a pregnant lady – Blessing Okeke, was released by the abductors due to her condition after she had trekked for over one hour in the forest.

READ ALSO: Ondo Govt Imposes 24-Hour Curfew Over Killings In Ikare

It was Okeke that alerted the families of the victims who then reported the incident to the police.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of Ondo State Police Command, DSP Funmilayo Odunlami, who also confirmed the incident in a telephone chat with Channels Television correspondent, said a team of policemen has since been deployed to the area.

She said the team is combing the forest and the entire vicinity to rescue the remaining four victims and apprehend the kidnappers.