Police Arrest Robbery Suspect Dressed Like Herdsman In Ogun

A suspected robber, Biodun Rasheed, who dresses like a herdsman while operating has been arrested in Ogun State, police authorities say.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this via a statement on Thursday, saying the arrest followed a distress call received by policemen attached to Kemta divisional headquarters that robbers were operating at Mile 6 along Ajebo Road Abeokuta.

After receiving the distress call, the police spokesman said the Divisional Police Officer of Kemta division, CSP Opebiyi Sunday, quickly mobilised his patrol team, which was joined by the men of So-Safe corps and Vigilante Group of Nigeria.

“On sighting the security men, the robbers took to their heels, but they were chased and one of them, Biodun Rasheed, who dressed like Fulani herdsmen to hide his identity, was arrested,” the statement read.

“He is currently helping the police in their efforts to apprehend the remaining members of the gang.”

Reacting to the arrest, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

The police commissioner also warned criminals in the state to either turn a new leave or relocate from the gateway state, as Ogun will be very hot for them henceforth.