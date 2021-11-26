Police Dismiss Inspector Accused Of Killing Five People

The Enugu State Police Command on Friday said it has dismissed an Inspector, Edem Ebong, found culpable of shooting and killing five persons, as well as the injury of four others for no justifiable reasons.

The police also approved the prosecution of the former Inspector for murder.

The shooting incident is said to have happened on June 20 at Golf Estate, Enugu.

Ebong had been attached to Special Protection Unit (SPU) Base 9 Umuahia at the time.

“The Enugu State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in-charge of Zone 13, Ukpo-Dunukofia Anambra State, AIG Muri Umar Musa, LLB, BL, has approved the recommended punishment of dismissal from the Nigeria Police Force and prosecution of Inspector Edem Ebong, hitherto attached to Special Protection Unit (SPU) Base 9 Umuahia, for the offence of murder,” a statement signed by police spokesperson, Daniel Ndukwe, said.

“The approval is sequel to the Command’s conclusion of disciplinary trial and thorough investigation launched into the case of alleged shooting and killing of five persons, as well as the injury of four others for no justifiable reasons, by the Police Inspector, at Golf Estate Enugu, on 20/06/2021.

“To this end, the Commissioner of Police, CP Abubakar Lawal, fdc, while appreciating the general public, particularly residents of the State, for the level of patience and understanding shown while the disciplinary trial and investigation into the case lasted, has reiterated commitment to always deal decisively with Police Officers of the Command, found culpable in disciplinary offences against extant codes of conduct, rules of engagement and standard operating procedures of the Nigeria Police Force, especially as it concerns respect for fundamental human rights of citizens.

“He therefore calls on residents of the State to remain law-abiding and promptly report erring Police Officers to the nearest Police Station; or by calling the Command’s hotlines on: 08032003702, 08086671202, 08075390883 or 08098880172. Or alternatively send e-mails to [email protected]. He assures that such reports shall be accorded the necessary confidentiality and action.”