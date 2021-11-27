78-Year-Old Man Arrested For Killing Visually-Impaired Brother Over Land Dispute

The police have arrested a 78-year-old man, Moshood Habibu, for killing his elder brother over a land dispute in Ogun State.

Habibu reportedly hacked his 94-year-old brother, Salisu Surakatu, to death with a cutlass, the Police Public Relations Officer in Ogun, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said in a statement on Saturday.

Oyeyemi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, confirmed that the suspect committed the crime on Wednesday in Mowe in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state.

“The suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Mowe Divisional Headquarters by one Aminu Tajudeen, who reported that the deceased, Salisu Surakatu, was his biological father and that the suspect came to the deceased’s house at Kara Ewumi village (in) Mowe, where he macheted him to death over a disagreement on land matter,” he said.

READ ALSO: Matawalle Lifts Suspension Of Telecom Services In Zamfara

“Upon the report, the DPO Mowe Division, CSP Saminu Akintunde, quickly mobilised his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect claimed that the deceased sold a plot from their family land and didn’t give him his own share of the proceeds and that he went there that morning to demand his own share, which led to a hot argument between them.”

Preliminary investigation, according to the police spokesman in the state, revealed that the suspect went to the deceased house armed with a cutlass.

When he (Habibu) got there, he narrated, the deceased who was visually impaired did not know his brother came with a cutlass.

While Surakatu was asking his brother to leave his house, Habibu reportedly descended heavily on him and hacked him to death.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and diligent prosecution,” Oyeyemi stated.