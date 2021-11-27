Matawalle Lifts Suspension Of Telecom Services In Zamfara

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has announced the suspension of the ban on telecommunications services in the state.

He made the announcement on Saturday at an event in Gusau, the state capital, where he stated that the resumption of telecommunications services would begin on Monday.

“I want to announce today (Saturday) that we have taken a decision to lift the ban on telecommunications in the state,” the governor was quoted as saying in a statement by Zailani Bappa, his Special Adviser on Public Enlightenment, Media, and Communications.

“God’s Willing, as from next Monday we shall have that effected.”

He explained that the decision to suspend the measure was informed by the encouraging report of peace attained in the nooks and crannies of the state.

Governor Matawalle, who made the announcement at the convention of the state chapter of the All Progress (APC) held at the trade fair complex in Gusau, believes bandits have taken the desired toll meant by the measure.

He thanked the people of the state for their patience and perseverance throughout the trying period and assured them that his administration would continue to take any measure necessary to preserve peace and protect their lives and property.

At the conclusion of the convention, the governor called on APC members in the state to extend their support to the new executive committee members in the state.

The convention was chaired by the Planning Committee Chairman from the National Headquarters of the APC, Ibrahim Masari, who announced a consensus of the party in all the 36 elective positions.

Senator Sahabi Yau, who represents Zamfara South senatorial district in the National Assembly, moved the motion for consensus, and it was seconded by a frontline member of the party in the state, Sani Jaji.

Mr Tukur Dan Fulani Gusau was returned as the newly elected chairman of the APC in Zamfara while Mr Ibrahim Dangaladima emerged as the new secretary of the party in the state.

The new EXCO members emerged after the Caretaker Committee of the party under Senator Hassan Nasiha was dissolved via a motion moved by a former governor of the state, Mamuda Shinkafi.