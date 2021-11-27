Advertisement

Thailand Bans Travellers From Eight African Countries Over New COVID-19 Variant

Channels Television  
Updated November 27, 2021
In this file photo taken on October 27, 2021, a giant sculpture in a face mask is pictured in the departures terminal at Suvarnabhumi International Airport as airport staff rehearses reopening procedures to welcome the first group of vaccinated tourists without quarantine, in Bangkok. Thailand. PHOTO: LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA / AFP

 

Thailand said Saturday it will ban travellers from eight southern African countries where a new COVID-19 strain has emerged.

The World Health Organization has named the new “variant of concern” Omicron, and scientists are racing to understand it and whether vaccines need adjustments.

The variant has already reached Asia and Europe with one case in Hong Kong and a confirmed infection in Belgium.

Thailand’s disease control department said people from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe would be barred entry from December.

READ ALSO:Thailand Bans Travellers From Eight African Countries Over New COVID-19 Variant

From Saturday they will be unable to register to enter the country.

“Those that have already been approved to enter the country from these eight countries will be ordered to undergo an additional 14-day mandatory quarantine, starting now,” department director-general Opas Karnkawinpong told reporters.

People from other African countries who have already secured approval to visit Thailand will be subject to 14 days in hotel quarantine.

Opas noted that no African countries are on a list of 63 nations eligible for quarantine-free travel to Thailand which started this month.

Thailand has recorded more than 2.1 million Covid infections, the lion’s share since the Delta variant took off in April.

Only 57 percent of the population of 70 million people are fully vaccinated.

AFP



More on World News

South Africa Calls Travel Bans ‘Draconian, Unjustified’

Canada Urges Citizens To Leave Ethiopia ‘Immediately’

Ethiopia’s Abiy Vows To ‘Bury The Enemy’ At War Front

Love Struck Indian Builds Taj Mahal Replica Home For Wife

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV