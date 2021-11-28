‘Falsely Fabricated’: Army, Police Dismiss Rumoured Clash Between Operatives In Imo

The 34 Artillery Brigade, Obinze, and the Nigerian Police Imo State Command have dismissed rumours making the rounds that there was a clash between the police and Army in Owerri.

While describing the reports as “falsely fabricated,” the spokesman of the Imo Police Command, CSP Michael Abattam, and the Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, Captain Joseph Baba Akubo, in a statement said it was the handwork of miscreants.

“The malicious and falsely fabricated report is the handwork of criminals who intend to create confusion and give an impression of a lack of synergy amongst the security agencies in Imo State,” the joint statement read.

“The law enforcement and security agencies in Imo State will continue to synergise and bring to book all criminals and halt their activities in the state.”

Both agencies reiterated their commitment to protect law-abiding citizens and ensure a safe environment for the people to go about their businesses without fear or intimidation.

“We, therefore, call on all law-abiding citizens to ignore the illegal Monday sit-at-home call by the proscribed and irredentist Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its affiliate criminal group, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), whose members have continuously used falsehood and threat on law-abiding citizens,” they added.