Notorious Bandit Killed In Kaduna

A notorious bandit in the Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State has been killed, police authorities say.

The Kaduna State Police Command stated this via a statement on Saturday, saying that the feat was achieved in a joint operation with other security agencies.

Kaduna police spokesman, Muhammed Jalige, explained that acting on credible intelligence, the operatives raided a facility in the Sabon Tasha area of Chikun local government where the suspected bandits were said to have lodged.

While the raid was on, Jalige said the suspected bandit on sensing danger, tried to escape by shooting sporadically leading to a gun duel with the security agents.

The notorious bandit was said to have been wounded in the shootout and was thereafter taken to hospital but was confirmed dead on arrival by a medical doctor.

“One notorious bandit popularly called Yellow Magaji AKA Arushe was wounded in the shootout whereas his equally notorious partner Yellow Ashana and others escaped with bullet wounds,” the statement read.

“The wounded bandit was thereafter taken to Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital for possible resuscitation in a bit to obtain useful information but was confirmed dead on arrival by a medical doctor.”

Until his demise, police sources noted that Magaji was among a syndicate of bandits terrorising the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

Items recovered from the suspect include one AK-47 rifle loaded with 23 rounds of 7.62 X 39mm live ammunition, 14 expended shells of the aforesaid ammunition, and one Boxer motorcycle.

Operatives also arrested for questioning the owner of the facility accused of harbouring the criminals.