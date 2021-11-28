Police Probe Death Of Three Persons In Ondo Apartment

The police are investigating a case suspected to be murder in which three persons were found dead in the toilet of a residential building in Aratusin Quarters in Akure, Ondo State capital.

The deceased were one Ojo Akinro, his girlfriend, Mary Igwe, and his friend, Lamidi Sheriff.

It was gathered that Mary, who was a nurse, was pregnant.

The remains of the three were discovered with bloodstains on them when some friends broke into the apartment through the front door to discover that the back door was broken by the suspected killers.

Some of their gadgets such as laptops, GSM phones were said to be found in the apartment.

Police Public Relations Officer in Ondo State, DSP Funmilayo Odunlami confirmed the incident to Channels Television via the telephone on Sunday

She said the corpses have since been evacuated from the house, adding that investigation is ongoing to unravel the mystery behind the unfortunate incident.