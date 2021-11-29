FULL LIST: Messi And Other Winners At 2021 Ballon d’Or Awards

Lionel Messi won the men’s Ballon d’Or award for a record-extending seventh time at a ceremony in Paris on Monday.

The Argentine beat, Polish forward, Roberto Lewandowski, to win the prize on the same night that Italian goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma, also clinched the Yashin Trophy.

Below is a list of winners at the 2021 Ballon d’Or awards:

Men’s Ballon d’Or top 10

1. Lionel Messi (ARG/Barcelona)

2. Robert Lewandowski (POL/Bayern Munich)

3. Jorginho (ITA/Chelsea)

4. Karim Benzema (FRA/Real Madrid)

5. N’Golo Kante (FRA/Chelsea)

6. Cristiano Ronaldo (POR/Juventus – Manchester United)

7. Mohamed Salah (EGY/Liverpool)

8. Kevin De Bruyne (BEL/Manchester City)

9. Kylian Mbappe (FRA/Paris SG)

10. Gianluigi Donnarumma (ITA/AC Milan – Paris SG)

Women’s Ballon d’Or top 10

1. Alexia Putellas (ESP/Barcelona)

2. Jennifer Hermoso (ESP/Barcelona)

3. Sam Kerr (AUS/Chelsea)

4. Vivianne Miedema (NED/Arsenal)

5. Lieke Martens(NED/Barcelona)

6. Christine Sinclair (CAN/Portland Storms)

7. Pernille Harder (DAN/Chelsea)

8. Ashley Lawrence (CAN/Paris SG)

9. Jessie Fleming (CAN/Chelsea)

10. Fran Kirby (ENG/Chelsea)

Kopa Trophy top 3 (young players)

1. Pedri (ESP/Barcelona)

2. Jude Bellingham (ENG/Borussia Dortmund)

3. Jamal Musiala (GER/Bayern Munich)

Yashin Trophy top 3 (goalkeepers)

1. Gianluigi Donnarumma (ITA/AC Milan – Paris SG)

2. Edouard Mendy (SEN/Chelsea)

3. Jan Oblak (SLO/Atletico Madrid)

