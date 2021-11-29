Gunmen Shoot Kogi Commissioner, Kidnap Others

Suspected kidnappers have shot the Commissioner for Environment in Kogi State, Adewale Omofaiye.

According to sources, the attackers had laid an ambush for the commissioner before he was shot while some other persons were abducted from the scene.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening between Ikoyi and Iyara in Ijumu Local Government Area (LGA) of the state while Omofaiye was in transit.

He was on his way to Lokoja, the state capital when the gunmen opened fire on his vehicle and a bullet hit him in the leg.

Although the commissioner escaped being kidnapped, an eyewitness said the assailants abducted some other road users and took them into a nearby bush.

He is, however, reported to be in a stable condition.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in Kogi, William Ayah, told Channels Television that the command has not been briefed about the incident.

But the Chairman of Ijumu LGA, Isah Taufiq, has reportedly mobilised local vigilantes and hunters in search of those that were kidnapped by the gunmen.