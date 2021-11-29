Panic Grips Ondo Community Over Killing Of Woman At Church Entrance

Fear has gripped residents of the Iwaro community in Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State over the killing of a woman at a church entrance.

The victim, a middle-aged woman – Mrs. Veronica Dare – was murdered in front of a Deeper Life Bible Church in the community.

She was said to have been murdered while going to the church to perform her duty as a sanitation worker in the church.

READ ALSO: Gunmen Shoot Kogi Commissioner, Kidnap Others

Her body was discovered on the floor, soaked in her blood, with a deep cut on her neck.

The remains of the woman have been deposited at the mortuary of the General Hospital, Iwaro by men of the Nigeria Police Force.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Funmilayo Odunlami confirmed the incident on Monday in a telephone conversation with Channels Television.

She expressed sadness on the wicked act, saying the police investigation has commenced to apprehend the killers of the woman.