2023 Presidency: South East Needs To Reach Out To Others – Tanko Yakasai

Tanko Yakasai, a founding member of the Arewa Consultative Forum has said that the South East needs to do more if the region really desires to take the reins come 2023.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Newsnight on Monday, the elder statesman was of the opinion that there is something lacking in the way the Southeastern region is treating the quest for the presidency in the next general election.

According to Mr. Yakasai, the missing ingredient in the South East’s drive to lead the country in 2023, is the dearth of constructive engagement with other regions.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Needs Credible Leader Irrespective Of Tribe, Religion – Governor Fintiri

“I am a strong supporter of a president from the South after Buhari and also if he can come from the South East no problem; I will support it.

“The quarrel is that this is not something that you just stay at home and think that people will come to your house to dash it to you.

“You have to show interest, you have to be serious, you have to try to convince people that you are really up to the task.

“This is what in my opinion is missing in the South East,” the politician asserted.

In his viewpoint, there is a desire shown by the region as regards getting the presidency but the people are not exerting their position to manifest their desire and to convince other people.

The rights activist also opined that there is a certain uncertainty in Nigeria about the position of the South East especially because of the region’s handling of Nnamdi Kanu and his ideas.

“There is doubt because this Nnamdi Kanu whom ordinarily would not be a good candidate for the governorship of any of the southeastern states is now claiming the attention and support of prominent people in the South East,” Mr. Yakasai stressed.

According to him, the attention given to Kanu within the region is stirring doubt and causing people to wonder if truly the South East is ready to produce a credible candidate that would serve Nigeria with all his/her heart.

The elder statesman advised that though the card lays now on the desk of the South Easterners, the region must try to reach out to garner support for its goal to be achieved when the polls come around.