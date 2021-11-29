Seplat Considering Purchase Of ExxonMobil’s Nigerian Shallow Water Business

Seplat Energy, an indigenous energy company, is attempting to purchase ExxonMobil’s Nigerian shallow water business.

This was made known in a statement on Monday signed by the company’s Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Emeka Onwuka.

The purchase is to involve a yet-to-be-unidentified partner.

“Deliberations are ongoing and accordingly, there can be no certainty as to the outcome,” the statement said.

“A further announcement will be made as and when appropriate, in line with regulatory requirements.”