Soldier, 15 Others Rescued From Boko Haram Abduction

The Borno State police command says its operatives have rescued a soldier abducted alongside 15 other travellers along the Maiduguri-Damaturu Road.

Force spokesman, ASP Sani Kamilu in a statement on Monday said the travelers were kidnapped by men of the Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) sect in Borno State.

“Police operatives on patrol around Auno axis rescued a soldier attached to 4 Battalion Marte and 15 others from abduction by suspected Boko Haram terrorists.

“The motorists were coming from different locations into Maiduguri but on reaching Yanakiri/Kondori village along Damaturu-Maiduguri Road, they were intercepted and abducted to the bush,” Kamilu stated.

According to the police spokesman, the crack team of officers in collaboration with the police Rapid Response Squad on getting the information gave the terrorists a hot chase.

READ ALSO: Gunmen Shoot Kogi Commissioner, Kidnap Others

The security operatives engaged the terrorists in a gun duel which led to the successful rescue of the victims.

Kamilu further disclosed that operatives deployed superior fire powers and techniques to defeat the outlaws.

The Maiduguri- Damaturu Road, which is the only road linking Borno to other parts of the country, has witnessed a resurgence in abductions in the last month with many of the incidents going unreported.

In August, the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya banned soldiers fighting in the northeast from road travels and launched a welfare flight programme for soldiers who are on leave.

However, those traveling to nearby cities like Yobe, Bauchi, and Plateau are usually escorted by an armed convoy, military sources confirmed.