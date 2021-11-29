Super TV CEO: Late Arrival Of Witness Stalls Chidinma’s Trial

The trial of Chidinma Ojukwu has failed to continue before a Lagos High Court sitting in Tafa Balewa Square (TBS) in the Lagos Island area of the state.

Her trial was stalled on Monday due to the composure of the witness. Chidinma is facing trial over allegations that she murdered the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga.

At the resumed hearing of the matter, the prosecuting counsel, Yusuf Sule, asked the court to adjourn the trial till Tuesday.

He told the trial judge, Justice Yetunde Adesanya, that the witness they were calling were “not really composed,” saying they just arrived in the court on Monday morning from Asaba, Delta State.

The counsel to the first defendant, Onwuka Egwu, did not object to the application of the prosecution.

But counsel to the second defendant, Babatunde Busari, said though he was not opposing the application, that the prosecution should have called other witnesses.

On his part, the counsel to the third defendant in the case, O.A. Ogunsanya, told the court that they would oblige the prosecution’s adjournment in the interest of justice.

Consequently, Justice Adesanya, at the instance of the prosecution, granted the oral application for adjournment and adjourned the case until November 30 for the continuation of the trial.

Ataga, 53, was found dead with multiple stabs on June 16 at a short-let apartment on Adebowale Oshin Street, Lekki Phase I where he had checked in with his lover, Chidinma.

Chidinma was consequently arrested about a week later in her father’s house in Yaba and paraded at the Lagos State Police Command headquarters in Ikeja.

Ataga was buried on July 30 in a low-key ceremony attended by his family members, including his wife, and friends.