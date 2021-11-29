‘The Lights Heavily Disturbed Him,’ Tuchel Defends Jorginho’s Error

Chelsea boss, Thomas Tuchel, has come to the defence of the team’s captain Jorginho over the howler that gifted United a short-lived lead at Stamford Bridge, claiming he was blinded by the “lights.”

The Italian had fumbled his first touch from a desperate clearance by United’s Bruno Fernandes in the heavyweight London cracker.

Jason Sancho was at the right place at the right time to pounce on the gift to slot in the goal to leave a helpless Mendy sprawling.

In a post-match interview on Sunday evening, Tuchel claimed the floodlights were to blame for the error leading to the player not seeing the ball.

“It’s very unusual,” he said. “A mistake like this and to concede a goal like this for us in general, and especially with Jorgi; I think he misjudged the situation and he was heavily disturbed from the lights. He did not see the ball in the end.

“But it takes a lot of courage and personality to not be affected during the match, to have the courage to take the penalty for the equaliser in a crucial moment. I’m very happy that he did it.”

No Regrets

Despite the horror show, Jorginho was able to atone for his mistake after converting a 67th-minute penalty courtesy of a foul on Thiago Silva by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The 48-year-old was of the opinion that his side deserved better from the match following a dominant first-half performance from the London club after Rudiger came very close to breaking the deadlock with a screamer that rattled the crossbar.

“For sure, this match, it’s hard to imagine that you can drop points because we were the better team and we were the team who set the rhythm and intensity and high ball wins,” said Tuchel after the final whistle. “We’re disappointed but we have no regrets.”

Chelsea next travel to Vicarage Road on Wednesday to face Claudio Ranieri’s Watford as they aim to get back to winning ways.