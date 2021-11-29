Volleyball: Kwara United, Kada Kings Emerge Champions Of Division One League

Kada Kings from Kaduna state and Kwara United VC have emerged champions of the category of the National Volleyball Division One League.

The 2021 National Division 1 League played at the indoor of the package B of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja came to a thrilling conclusion with Kwara United ending the unbeaten run of Kada Kings.

A total of 10 teams are participating in the league, eight male teams and two female teams.

The men’s team include Kada Kings of Kaduna, Wikki Spikers of Bauchi, Kwara United, ABM of Kastina, Oluyole Spikers of Oyo, Spartans Spikers of Yola, Caliphate Spikers of Sokoto and Equity Spikers of Kebbi.

The Kaduna based team lost 2-3 (25-13, 26-24, 21-25, 21-25, 13-15).

Head Coach of Kada Kings, David Jonathan said his players got distracted after winning the two first sets.

“Kudos to Kwara United the really fought well to win the game, this is the only one match we lost in the league with that we are still the winner,” he said.

“My boys did well in all their matches, now we need to start preparing for the premier league immediately.”

Meanwhile, the coach of Kwara United VC, Adewale Gbadamosi is proud with his team’s performance and relishing the victory.

“People have been calling Kada Kings unbearable so we wanted to prove them wrong by defeating them which is what we did.

“My boys were determined to win this match and they did. We camp for one month training morning and evening; my players were fit for the league.

“We will go back home and fortify the team with two to three players ahead of the premier league next year,” Gbadamosi said.

In the female category, only two teams feature Zamfara Queens and Kwara United VC babes. Kwara United defeated Zamfara Babes 3-0 (25-17 25-20 25-23) to emerge champions.

Kada Kings finished tops with total of 40 , Kwara United finished second total of 33points, Wikki Spikers of Bauchi finished third with 31 points while Sparkans VC of Yola fourth with 27 points.