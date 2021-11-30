Alleged Fraud: Court Upholds Withdrawal Of Orji Kalu’s University Certificate

A court of appeal sitting in Owerri, the Imo State capital, has upheld the withdrawal of the Bachelors’ degree certificate of former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzo Kalu, by the Abia State University.

The presiding judge, Justice Oludotun Adefope-Okojie, on Tuesday, thereby, nullified the judgement of a high court in Isikwuato, Abia State which had restored the Bachelors’ degree certificate of the former governor.

In 2018, the Abia State University withdrew Senator Kalu’s certificate over allegations of fraud and breach of admission regulations concerning his graduation.

But the former governor later approached a state high court in Isikuato in Abia State challenging the allegations and the subsequent withdrawal of his degree by the university.

The appeal court’s decision on Tuesday was on the grounds that the state high court in Isikwuato lacked jurisdiction over the matter.