Court Sacks Ganduje-Led APC Exco In Kano, Upholds Shekarau’s Faction

An FCT High Court on Tuesday sacked the All Progressives Congress (APC) Exco loyal to the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Delivering a ruling on the reliefs sought by Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, Justice Hamza Muazu, granted all the reliefs sought.

The Shekarau faction is seeking a declaration that the Ganduje-led group did not conduct ward and local government congresses.

Recall that parallel congresses were held in Kano, with Abdullahi Abbas emerging as Chairman of the Ganduje-led group and Ahmadu Zago emerging Chairman of the Shekarau-led group.

The court granted the reliefs seeking a declaration that the Plaintiffs are the authentic and democratically elected exco and ought to be recognised by the Defendants as the 27 elected ward executive committee members for each of the 484 Wards in Kano State; 5-elected Ward delegates for or to each of the 44-Local Government Areas; and 5 – elected Ward delegates per ward for or to the State Party Congress on July, 31 2021.

The court also granted reliefs nullifying, voiding, and or setting aside any other list of any other report or directives given by the Defendants on 9th August 2021 or any other date, other than the valid, and authentic summary result sheets for Ward Congress, Elected Delegates and State Delegates of Kano State consisting of the Plaintiffs’ names as the duly, valid and democratically elected Ward Executive Committees, Ward Delegates to the Local Government Areas and Ward delegates to the State Party Congress of the APC of Kano State.

An order of perpetual injunction was also granted, restraining the Defendants from receiving, accepting and or acting or purporting to act on, rely on, or approving any other list or purported list emanating from other than the duly constituted Ward Congress Committee (WCC) of the APC consisting of the names of the Plaintiffs as the 27 elected ward executive committee members for each of the 484 Wards in Kano State,

5-elected Ward delegates for or to each of the 44-Local Government Areas and 5 – Elected Ward delegates per Ward for or to the State Party Congress of the APC.