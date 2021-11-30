‘I Want Peace After Justice’ – Seun Kuti

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Nigerian musician, Seun Kuti has rejected Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s invite for a peace walk as part of efforts to ensure harmony in the state.

Speaking on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Tuesday, Kuti said the first step to ensuring peace in the state is to ensure justice for all victims of police brutality and human rights abuses.

“I don’t need to walk next to the governor before there is peace in Lagos.

“The governor should walk the walk he is talking about by bringing about justice. The governor is not an embodiment of justice, Seun Kuti is not an embodiment of justice, Falz is not an embodiment of justice, Mr Macaroni is not an embodiment of justice and also,” he said.

His comments come hours after Governor Sanwo-Olu had called him and several other youths to join a ‘Walk for Peace’ in December to herald the healing of the land.

Another entertainer, Debo Adedayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, who was on the show also declined the invite, asking the governor to begin his call for peace by first ensuring justice through the implementation of the recommendations of the #EndSARS panel.