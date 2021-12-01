Advertisement
PHOTOS: Security Operatives Bar Unvaccinated Civil Servants From Federal Secretariat
Some unvaccinated civil servants were turned back by security operatives on Wednesday at the Federal Secretariat in Abuja.
This is in the enforcement of compulsory COVID-19 vaccination for civil servants in the country.
As early as 7:00 am, security men manned the main entrance to the Federal Secretariat where they demanded either a vaccination card or evidence of negative PCR test before allowing the civil servants to enter the Secretariat.
Some of the unvaccinated civil servants however questioned the Federal Government’s decision saying COVID-19 vaccination should not be made compulsory but a matter of choice.
Others said they are willing to get vaccinated.
The Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 had earlier given a directive mandating all Federal Civil Servants to be vaccinated or present evidence of negative PCR test for COVID-19, effective from December 1, 2021.
See photos below…