Police Arrest Suspected Human Trafficker, Rescue Three-Year-Old

The Police in Nasarawa State have arrested a suspected human trafficker and rescued a three-year-old child.

According to a statement by the Nasarawa Police on Wednesday, the rescue operation was carried out after a complaint was lodged at Garaku Divisional Police Headquarters, Kokona LGA of the state on November 25.

“Upon receipt of the complaints, Police operatives attached to Garaku Division immediately swung into action and got one Rifkatu Kuraga ‘F’ 35yrs of Area 1, Garaku arrested and the missing three-year-old child was rescued and reunited with the family,” the statement read in part.

It further stated that preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect abducted the child on November 23 and took him to Imo State to sell to a prophetess before the Police got wind of her nefarious act, trailed and arrested her.

The suspect is also said to have admitted the crime, while efforts are ongoing to arrest the prophetess who is still at large.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Adesina Soyemi, has directed that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Lafia for a more exhaustive investigation.