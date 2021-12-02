Court Shifts Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial To January 18, 2022

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja has brought forward the trial of the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group, Nnamdi Kanu from January 19 to January 18, 2022.

The shift in the trial date follows the abridgment of time granted by the Judge on Thursday after a plea to that effect.

Kanu’s counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor had approached the court with an application seeking an order of the court to accommodate the trial in November and December this year as against the earlier January 19.

Counsel to the Federal Government, Shuaib Labaran however told the court that a counter affidavit opposing the request by the Federal Government has been filled and served on Kanu.

READ ALSO: Court Orders DSS To Allow Nnamdi Kanu Maximum Comfort, Practice His Faith In Detention

Justice Nyako however informed Kanu’s lawyer that the application for time abridgment cannot be considered because there is no judicial time for such an issue.

Following the insistence, Justice Nyako agreed to shift other cases slated for January 18 to accommodate the trial which will last till January 19 and 20.

She further ordered the DSS to allow Kanu to practice his faith, change his clothes, and be given the maximum possible comfort in the detention facility.

These orders were given in Nnamdi Kanu’s absence as the trial was heard in his absence.

One of his lawyers, Alloy Ejimakor told journalists that part of the things that will be heard is the application for his bail among others. The lawyer also said it is not mandatory that Nnamdi Kanu be in court for the hearing.

Earlier, there were expectations that Nnamdi Kanu would be making an unscheduled appearance in court but eventually, he was absent.

Nnamdi Kanu is facing charges bordering on alleged terrorism and treasonable felony.