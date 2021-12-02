Ex-Senate President Joseph Wayas Dies In London Hospital, Ayade Mourns

Former Senate President, Joseph Wayas, has died in a London hospital, the Cross River State Government announced on Thursday.

The Second Republic Senate President who had been receiving medical attention for some time passed away at the age of 80.

Reacting, Governor Ben Ayade said Dr Wayas who died on November 30, left indelible footprints on the sands of time.

Ayade in a statement by his spokesman, Christian Ita, described Wayas’ death as a monumental loss to Cross River State in particular and Nigeria as a whole.

“As a state, Cross River is in pains as we mourn the passing of our illustrious son. He was a rare gem. Dr Wayas’ demise is indeed a monumental loss to our dear state and Nigeria,” Ayade was quoted as saying in the statement.

“As Senate President, Dr Wayas contributed to the deepening of Nigeria’s democratic ethos through his robust and vibrant leadership of the upper legislative chamber.

“And since his retirement from active politics, the former Senate President had been playing a fatherly and stabilising role in the politics and affairs of our state.”

He commiserated with the Wayas’ family, noting that his demise is a collective loss and the pains a shared one.

“We are with you in this moment of grief. We have you in our hearts and prayers,” the governor assured the family.