Fire Guts Kano APC Office

Fire has gutted the office of Senator Barau Jibrin of Kano North Senatorial District in the early hours of Tuesday on Maiduguri Road in Kano metropolis.

Maiduguri road is known for business activities in the busy area.

However, the ever-busy environment was interrupted with the appearance of a large crowd made up of mostly youth.

The chief security guard of the building, Saminu Idris who was at the scene told Channels Television what happened.

“I saw a large crowd of young men advancing towards the office in the morning at around 8.30 am, before we knew what was happening they took our phones from us, picked our generating set and started breaking windows and burning furniture and we took off for safety,” he said.

The guard said he couldn’t recognise anyone of them but they were all carrying different types of sticks, knives and cutlasses.

There was heavy presence of policemen at the scene of the burnt campaign office which was yet to be opened for political activities.

The Kano State Police Command said investigations are ongoing to fish out the culprits.