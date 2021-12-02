Gbajabiamila Optimistic About Nigerian-South Korean Parliamentary Friendship Group

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has expressed optimism about the inherent gains in the Nigerian-South Korean Parliamentary Friendship group.

Hon Gbajabiamila’s optimism was contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi.

Gbajabiamila, while receiving the South Korean Ambassador to Nigeria, Amb. Kim Young-Chae, who led the Korean delegation on a courtesy visit to his office in Abuja, noted that the robust existing bilateral relationship between the two countries was an indication of positive parliamentary gains for both countries.

He said: “That you are here today is encouraging and an indication of great things to come from our Parliamentary Friendship group. That was the reason it was established.”

The Speaker also expressed hope that the group would usher in a new vista of opportunities for growth and development for both countries.

Earlier, Amb. Young-Chae informed the Speaker that South Korea was desirous of improving on its existing economic and technological activities in Nigeria.

He added that an impressive number of Nigerians were working and contributing to the South Korean economy.

The Nigerian-South Korean Parliamentary Friendship group had earlier met to discuss issues of mutual benefits to the parliaments of both countries.