NCAA Approves Commencement Of Commercial Flights In Anambra Airport

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued authority to Anambra State Government to open the international cargo and passenger airport for commercial operations with effect from 2nd December, 2021.

In a letter dated 1st December, 2021, addressed to Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, the aviation authority said that it has received security clearance from relevant security agencies for the opening.

The letter stated that the negative security clearance was the reason the authority had declined approval for the opening of the airport on the 30th of October 2021, when the state government had scheduled the commissioning.

In the interim, Category B aircrafts are permitted to land and take off from the airport from sunrise to sunset.

Speaking on the development, Anambra state Commissioner for Works, Mr. Marcel Ifejiofor, commended the efforts of Governor Obiano who never relented even while on vacation to ensure that the Anambra airport becomes operational ahead of the Christmas 2021 mass return of the people of Anambra living in the diaspora, and other visitors.

With this clearance from NCAA, airlines already approved to operate at the Anambra airport include Air Peace, Ibom Air, United Nigeria Airlines and others are expected to start scheduling flights into and out of the airport immediately.