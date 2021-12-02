Nnamdi Kanu Absent In Court As Trial Continues

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) was absent in court on Thursday during the continuation of his trial at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

One of his lawyers, Alloy Ejimakor told journalists that part of the things that will be heard is the application for his bail among others. The lawyer also said it is not mandatory that Nnamdi Kanu be in court for the bail application hearing.

Earlier, there were expectations that Nnamdi Kanu would be making an unscheduled appearance in court today, contrary to the adjourned date of January 19, 2022.

As at 7:57 am, the court premises was empty as few journalists and court officials were looking out for the presence of security operatives, which is common with his court appearances.

Nnamdi Kanu is facing charges bordering on alleged terrorism and treasonable felony.

During the last hearing, the trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako heard the application challenging the jurisdiction of the court and the competency of the charge against him.

Earlier in November, the case was adjourned till January 19, 2022, after lawyers of the defendant walked out of the courtroom.

Kanu’s lawyers walked out of the court in protest over the refusal of the DSS to allow some other lawyers in the team to gain access to the courtroom, including Bruce Fein, Kanu’s lawyer from the US.

The IPOB leader was on October 26 re-arraigned on a seven-count charge bordering on treasonable felony and terrorism.