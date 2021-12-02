No Law Permits Sanwo-Olu To Override Decisions Of #EndSARS Panel – Ebun Adegboruwa

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, has said there is no provision in law that empowers the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to overrule the decisions of the #EndSARS Judicial Panel of Inquiry.

In a communique titled, ‘Comments On LASG White Papers On Endsars Panel Reports’, the senior lawyer also argued that no provision exists for the issuance of a White Paper under the law setting up the Panel.

“Under and by virtue of section 15 of the Tribunal of Inquiry Law, upon conclusion of any inquiry, the Governor is only empowered to issue directive for the enforcement of any decision emanating from the inquiry.

“The Governor cannot issue a White Paper to overrule the decisions of a Judicial Panel of Inquiry,” Mr Adegboruwa declared.

He added: “There is no provision in the Tribunals of Inquiry Law of Lagos State which permits the Governor to overrule decisions of the Panel conducted through open hearing.

“As stated earlier, the decisions of the Panel were self-executory and compensations were paid to victims upon the success of any Petition.

“It is improper for LASG to pick and choose which decision of the Panel it would comply with, on the alleged ground that the soldiers/officers involved are outside its statutory control, whereas the same LASG conveniently paid compensations awarded in respect of police brutality and the police are similarly outside its statutory control.”

Mr Adegboruwa expressed his displeasure at the fact that the government issued white paper overlooked critical evidence that the panel considered and it also misrepresented the findings and recommendations of the panel in many areas, to suit its narrative.

According to him, narratives that were skewed include a confirmation that soldiers shot at unarmed peaceful protesters at the LTG on October 20, 2020, as established by Exhibit LLC A and the forensic expert from Sentinel, who affirmed that both live and blank bullets were fired by soldiers, as well as the testimony of many doctors that treated victims of gunshot wounds.