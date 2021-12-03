Advertisement

Jailed Activist: Council Of Europe Threatens Action Against Turkey

Updated December 3, 2021
This undated handout photograph released on October 15, 2021, by the Anadolu Culture Center shows Parisian-born Turkish philanthropist Osman Kavala speaking during an event in Istanbul. Handout / Anadolu Culture Center / AFP

 

The Council of Europe said Friday that it will launch disciplinary action against Turkey over its refusal to release from prison the prominent activist and philanthropist Osman Kavala, triggering a procedure used only once before in the organisation’s history.

The pan-European rights body’s committee of ministers agreed the move over the repeated refusal by Turkey to comply with a 2019 ruling to release Kavala by the European Court of Human Rights, it said in a statement.

