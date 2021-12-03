Jailed Activist: Council Of Europe Threatens Action Against Turkey

The Council of Europe said Friday that it will launch disciplinary action against Turkey over its refusal to release from prison the prominent activist and philanthropist Osman Kavala, triggering a procedure used only once before in the organisation’s history.

The pan-European rights body’s committee of ministers agreed the move over the repeated refusal by Turkey to comply with a 2019 ruling to release Kavala by the European Court of Human Rights, it said in a statement.

READ ALSO: Five Cases Of Omicron Variant Confirmed In New York