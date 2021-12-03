Advertisement
Jailed Activist: Council Of Europe Threatens Action Against Turkey
The Council of Europe said Friday that it will launch disciplinary action against Turkey over its refusal to release from prison the prominent activist and philanthropist Osman Kavala, triggering a procedure used only once before in the organisation’s history.
The pan-European rights body’s committee of ministers agreed the move over the repeated refusal by Turkey to comply with a 2019 ruling to release Kavala by the European Court of Human Rights, it said in a statement.
