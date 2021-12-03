Police Arrest Pastor, Others Over Abduction Of Imo Catholic Priest

Police have arrested one Pastor Izuchukwu Anoloba and 12 others over the abduction of a Catholic priest and 13 other residents in Imo State.

Anoloba of the Apostolic Church of Christ in Eziama Osuama, in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area (LGA), was alleged to be involved in the kidnap of Reverend Father Fidelis Ekemgba in charge of St. Peter’s Catholic Parish, Umunohu Amakohia in Ihitte Uboma LGA of the state.

The Commissioner of Police in Imo, Rabiu Huissani, paraded the suspects alongside 16 others arrested for various crimes at the Police Command headquarters in Owerri.

“It will interest you all to know that a total of 29 suspects were arrested in the commission of different crimes, especially kidnapping and armed robbery while a total of 13 firearms, 89 ammunition of different calibres, and nine vehicles of different types were recovered,” he told reporters during the briefing on Thursday.

Huissani listed the other suspects accused of the crime allegedly committed by Anoloba to include Chukwuma Onwe, Chika Ifeoma, Chidinka Oduenyi, Uchenna Duru, Onyebuchi Emeka, Augustine Azubike, Kingsley Obumunonye, Divine Ugochukwu, Chibueze Iwuoha, Godwin Ogu, Richard Nworie, and Monday Oyama.

Similarly, he identified the other victims as Chinyeaka Ekendu, Uche Obieche, Kingsley Okoro, Chuks Agbugba, Ekwe Lambert, Cosmos Adumekwe, Ikenna Duru, Ujunwa Nlemchukwu, Nwabueze Ashama, Judith Nwachukwu, Callista Ahmed, Anthony Uchenna, and Lilan Egwurugwu who was killed.

“You will observe that recently, the state has enjoyed relative peace owing to the crime fighting strategy put in place by the command and in keeping with the promise to rid Imo State of crime and criminality during my maiden press briefing,” the police commissioner added.

“The command under my watch is enjoying a robust partnership and synergy with other security agencies and community stakeholders in the state. However, we have refused to rest on our oars as the reward of hard work they say, is more hard work.

“As we all know, the Christmas season is at hand and there are tendencies for increase in crime. To this end, we shall leave no stone unturned in our efforts to rid Imo State of crime and criminality.”

According to him, the police have put in place adequate strategies to check the activities of criminals during the yuletide season and thereafter.