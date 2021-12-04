Bandits Free 65 Kidnapped Baptist Church Members, Others In Kaduna

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

About 65 members of the Baptist church and others who were kidnapped by bandits in Kaduna state have been freed by their abductors.

The victims were kidnapped by bandits on October 31 when they invaded the Emmanuel Baptist Church, Kakau Daji in the Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The bandits killed two of the captives a few days later.

On Saturday, the victims including women, men and children were brought to the Albarkar Baptist Church in the Kaduna state capital after their release and were reunited with their families.

A relative of one of the victims told Channels Television that they paid ransom to secure their release.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the victims were handed over to the state government by the military for an onward reunion with their families.

He also said that the victims, upon their release, were taken to the hospital by the military for a post-trauma evaluation.