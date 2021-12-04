No Explosion At Maiduguri Airport – FAAN

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has debunked reports that an explosion rocked the Maiduguri airport in Borno State.

The General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Henrietta Yakubu, in a statement on Saturday said the information was false as there was neither an explosion nor any attack at the airport.

“The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) hereby wishes to notify passengers and the general public that there was neither an explosion nor intrusion at the Maiduguri airport,” the statement read in part.

“The airport was not targeted, and is not under any attack whatsoever”.

FAAN, therefore, assured air travellers that it remains committed to its core values of safety, security and comfort.

While there was indeed an explosion early Saturday, Channels Television confirmed that the incident occurred at a residential estate in Maiduguri.

The mortar bomb was said to have exploded at the 1,000 Housing estate, located along the Maiduguri-Damaturu expressway.

At least 12 houses were affected, but no loss of life has been recorded.