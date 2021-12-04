We Are Determined To Investigate Death Of Dowen College Student – Delta Govt

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Delta State Government has vowed to investigate the controversial death of the Dowen College, Sylvester Oromoni Jnr. student.

In a statement on Saturday, Governor Okowo said he was fully in support of the Lagos State Government’s decision to launch an investigation into the death of Sylvester, who is also a native of Warri South LGA in Delta State.

“Last night, I spoke to Mr. Sylvester Oromoni, the father of late Sylvester Oromoni Jr., the Dowen College student who unfortunately died under very controversial and unclear circumstances.

“During the call, I expressed my agreement with the decision of the Lagos State government to launch an investigation into the death of Sylvester, a native of Warri South LGA in Delta State.

“As a government that places priority on the lives of our citizens within and outside the state, we are determined to pursue this case to the end.

“The matter must be investigated, perpetrators apprehended, punished, and made an example of, to serve as a very strong deterrence against future occurrences,” Governor Okowa said in a statement.

He also sent condolences to the mourning family.

“As we continue to watch this case closely, we extend our prayers and support to the Oromoni family. As they mourn the loss of their young son, I pray that Almighty God gives them the strength that they need at this difficult time. Amen”.

The 12-year-old passed away on Tuesday after a series of tests and X-rays indicated that he sustained internal injuries from a severe beating, according to a relative.

However, Dowen College in a statement expressed surprise at the allegation, insisting his injuries were sustained while playing football.