CAFCC: Enyimba Defeat Al-Ittihad As Kalu Promises N1m Reward To Team

Nigerian giants, Enyimba, defeated Al-Ittihad of Libya 2-0 in a CAF Confederation Cup encounter on Sunday.

The Peoples Elephant took the lead in the 21st minute after Sadiq Abubakar connected neatly to a cross from Yakubu Bilal.

A few minutes later, Victor Mbaoma, doubled the scoreline as the Nigerian team cruised to a two-goal lead heading into the second half, pushing George Finidi’s side a step closer to the group stage of the competition.

The second half of the encounter was a bit relaxed as the two-time African Champions League winners held on to the two-goal cushion.

Before Sunday’s tie, Enyimba were unbeaten in eight games just as the Libyan team was on impressive form, losing only one of their last ten matches.

The win in Aba was a sequel to the postponement of the first leg of the game following controversies over COVID-19 protocols. The Peoples Elephants were barred from entering Tunisia which was Al-Ittihad’s adopted home ground.

Enyimba and Al-Ittihad will now wait on the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to know when the rescheduled match will be played.

Buoyed To Win



Hours before the win in Nigeria, a former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, had promised to “congratulate the players” with one million naira if they win the match.

“As Enyimba FC hosts Tunisians in Aba tomorrow, I wish the coach, the commissioner of sports, and all-loving fans of Enyimba well,” the lawmaker posted on his Facebook page Saturday.

“Coming out victorious in the match is very important to us. I will congratulate the players with one million naira if they win the match.”