Police Arrest Officers For Attacking LASTMA Official In Lagos

The police authorities have arrested some of its officers for allegedly attacking an official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

A female LASTMA official was purportedly attacked in the Yaba area of the state while the police operatives were on a one-way movement over the weekend.

The video of the victim – a Deputy Superintendent of LASTMA simply known as Davids – had surfaced online with a serious cut on her allegedly inflicted by the tricycle driver conveying the police officers while plying one-way.

It was gathered that the officers were serving in Area C command in Surulere.

While reacting to the incident, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Hakeem Odumosu, condemned the act of indiscipline by officers of the State Police Command.

CP Odumosu warned that the Command under his watch will not tolerate any act of indiscipline from any cop.

While noting that the affected policemen would be properly investigated, Odumosu said they will be served their respective punishment to serve as a deterrent to other officers in like manner.