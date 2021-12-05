Advertisement

Police Arrest Officers For Attacking LASTMA Official In Lagos

Bola Frazer  
Updated December 5, 2021
File photo of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu

 

The police authorities have arrested some of its officers for allegedly attacking an official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

A female LASTMA official was purportedly attacked in the Yaba area of the state while the police operatives were on a one-way movement over the weekend.

The video of the victim – a Deputy Superintendent of LASTMA simply known as Davids – had surfaced online with a serious cut on her allegedly inflicted by the tricycle driver conveying the police officers while plying one-way.

READ ALSO: Policeman Arrested For Allegedly Shooting Man Dead In Osun

It was gathered that the officers were serving in Area C command in Surulere.

While reacting to the incident, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Hakeem Odumosu, condemned the act of indiscipline by officers of the State Police Command.

CP Odumosu warned that the Command under his watch will not tolerate any act of indiscipline from any cop.

While noting that the affected policemen would be properly investigated, Odumosu said they will be served their respective punishment to serve as a deterrent to other officers in like manner.



More on Local

Buhari Returns From Expo 2020 Dubai  

Nigeria Remains Most Viable, Attractive Investment Destination In Africa, Buhari Declares

We Have Willpower To Tackle Illicit Drugs – Marwa

SERAP Wants Court To Stop Buhari, Others From Shutting Down Telecoms

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV