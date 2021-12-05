Policeman Arrested For Allegedly Shooting Man Dead In Osun

A police Sergeant, Moses Samuel, has been arrested for allegedly shooting a 33-year-old man, Mallam Kabiru Baba around the Kobogbogboe/Ota-Efun Area of Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

Baba was allegedly shot by a policeman on December 3 while driving a Shekeena Global borehole drilling truck in the state capital.

The incident led to pandemonium in the area as road users and the youths had protested against police brutality in the state.

Two days after the incident, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Yemisi Opalola confirmed the arrest via a statement issued.

She said the action is part of the Osun State Police Command’s continued efforts to curtail all forms of indiscipline and acts of unprofessionalism amongst officers.

According to her, investigation and disciplinary actions have commenced and the suspect will be arraigned in court after completion of the Orderly Room Trial to serve as a deterrent to other officers.

On his part, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Olawale Olokode, has assured residents that justice will be served.

He equally commiserated with the victim’s family, colleagues at work, and friends, praying to God to put an end to this kind of unfortunate incident.