Sylvester Oromoni: Lagos Police Begin Investigation Into Death Of Dowen College Student

The police in Lagos have announced that they have commenced an investigation into the death of Sylvester Oromoni jr, a 12-year-old student of Dowen college in the Lekki area Of Lagos.

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos told Channels Television on Sunday the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCID), Panti, has been directed to take over the case from the Maroko division.

Odumosu added that the command is teaming up with the Delta State Police Command in the investigation to unravel the mystery behind the death of the minor.

When asked if the police will base its findings on a prior medical report done by the family, the Lagos police boss said ”comprehensive medical test will be carried out and analysis will be done to establish facts in our investigation.”

The 11-year-old student died on Tuesday last week after sustaining multiple internal injuries after he was allegedly tortured and bullied by some senior students in the school.

In a viral video, Oromoni jr was seen writhing in pain. His teeth were stained dark red with blood. His legs were swollen, and his belly was bloated.

With the series of video evidence in circulation, the Management of Dowen College has released a statement saying they will cooperate with authorities to dig deep into the matter.

The Lagos State government through its Ministry of Education who had paid an earlier inquiry visit to the college on Friday has announced that the school be shut down indefinitely.