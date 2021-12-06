Advertisement
Doctors, Dentists In Benue To Begin Strike Tuesday Over Unpaid Arrears, Others
Doctors and dentists under the aegis of National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners (NAGGMDP) have threatened an indefinite strike in Benue State.
The group, in a letter addressed to the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, listed six issues its members have raised concerns about, but the state government has yet to resolve them.
It, therefore, directed its members in Benue to commence a total and indefinite industrial action by the end of Monday should the government fail to meet their demands.
This directive was contained in the letter jointly signed by NAGGMDP Chairman in Benue, Dr. Dooga Solomon, as well as the state chapter’s vice chairman and secretary, Dr. John Idikwu and Dr. Agbaji Abraham.
According to them, the union is taking the decision to go on strike following the expiration of the 21 days ultimatum and an extension by two weeks.
The government, the group claimed, has failed to pay adequate and appropriate attention to the plights of the association.
Some of the demands by the health workers include the revitalisation of the secondary level of the healthcare delivery system in Benue, payment of members’ seven months salaries in arrears, and the payment of their COVID-19 inducement allowances.
They also demanded the issuance of permanent and pensionable letters of appointment to all doctors who have completed their bond and are still working with the Hospitals Management Board (HMB), among others.
Read the letter to the governor below:
His Excellency,
The Executive Governor of Benue State,
Benue People’s House,
Makurdi.
Through:
The Head of Service,
Benue State,
Makurdi.
Sir,
NOTICE OF TOTAL AND INDEFINITE STRIKE BY MEMBERS OF NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF GOVERNMENT GENERAL MEDICAL AND DENTAL PRACTITIONERS (NAGGMDP) BENUE STATE CHAPTER.
Consequent upon the expiration of the twenty-one days (21) and the subsequent two weeks of extension of Ultimatum, respectively given to the Government of Benue State without adequate and appropriate attention to the plights of the Association by the Government on her demands of:
Revitalisation of the Secondary level of health care delivery system in Benue,
Payment of our seven (7) months salaries in arrears,
Payment of our COVID-19 inducement allowances (25% of individual’s basic salary multiplied by three months and payable in one tranche like it was done for all health workers in BSUTH over a year ago),
Issuance of Permanent and Pensionable letters of appointment to all Doctors that have completed their bond and are still working with the Hospitals Management Board (HMB),
Over taxation of doctors working with the HMB, and
Our contributory pension scheme.
Notice is hereby given that Members of NAGGMDP Benue State have in their Congress held on the 5th of December 2021 resolved unanimously to proceed on a total and indefinite strike commencing at 12.00am of 6th December 2021 until their demands and entitlements aforementioned are fully, appropriately, and adequately met.
Accept the assurances of our warmest regards.
Signed:
Dr. Dooga Solomon S.
Chairman, NAGGMDP,
Benue State.
Dr. Idikwu, John Idikwu
Vice Chairman, NAGGMDP, Benue State.
Dr. Agbaji Abraham U. Secretary, NAGGMDP,
Benue State.
