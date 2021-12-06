FG, UNDP And Japanese Govt Launch Virtual Court Programme

The Federal Ministry of Justice in collaboration with the UNDP Nigeria and the government of Japan is launching a virtual court programme in correctional centers across Nigeria, with the Kuje Correctional Center, as the pilot location.

A Supreme Court verdict had on July 14, 2020, affirmed virtual proceedings following limitations caused by the pandemic.

As a result, the Ministry of Justice encouraged courts and correctional centers to establish virtual court sittings to address the backlog of cases.

The programme will allow courts to hear cases without transporting inmates to physical locations and reduce the backlog and time spent in pre-trial detention, while also helping to reduce administration and operational costs

In attendance at the event were the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister Of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; representative of the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, amongst others.