Participate In Political Activities To Move Nigeria Forward, Peterside Tells Youths

President and founder of ANAP Foundation, Atedo Peterside has asked Nigerian youths to participate in political activities to move the country forward.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Newsnight which aired on Monday, Peterside said the young people should develop an interest in the nation’s affairs and be involved in the voting process.

According to him, a situation whereby the young people do not show interest in elections would mean them selling their birthrights to politicians.

READ ALSO: 2023: Zoning Presidency To South-East Will Stop IPOB Agitation – Northern Group

“Many more people have to get involved in that activity. A large volume of educated youths deciding to opt out, saying I have no more interest, I won’t vote and register. When you do that, you have surrendered your birthrights to the politicians who get elected,” he said.

“On getting into office, he can do whatever he likes because you have told him you are not interested. So, you are not interested in your own future. So why do you expect him to deliver on your own future?

“I think more people will get politically active. It may not necessarily be businesspersons. The people whose destiny is on the line are the youths. They are the ones who must take part in the process right down to register to vote.”

He also reacted to the Federal Government’s plan to remove fuel subsidy by June 2022, noting that it is the job of leaders to present convincing arguments to a large number of people who might otherwise have opposed the removal of the subsidy on the price of petrol.

According to him, such arguments must be compelling enough to make the people accept the choice of a painful but long-term beneficial decision.

This is even as he explained that currently, some of those making the argument and are in leadership positions give confusing signals.